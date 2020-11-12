Fans couldn’t wait for Akshay Kumar’s Diwali dhamaka. For the longest time, we’ve anticipated for Khiladi’s movies that have been delayed owing to the pandemic. But what many received was a disappointment. Laxmii co-starring Kiara Advani, that released on 9th November, received mixed responses from the audience.

Despite breaking the opening record of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, the Raghava Lawrence film did not meet expectations. Many felt that the film witnessed some forced punches and was simply boring. Now adding to the sadness is another bad news for Akshay and team.

Laxmii is witnessing an IMDb rating of 2.2. Not only is this the worst expected for Akshay Kumar fans, but it is lower than many average films of the year. Earlier this year, we witnessed a storm around Mahesh Bhatt directed Sadak 2. The film faced the wrath of Sushant Singh Rajput fans. Post release, it received a mixed response from the critics as well. That overall led for the film to be rated at 1.1 on the platform.

Second on the list remains Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 with a rating of 2.1. Fans were elated and the buzz was massive as well. But the Ahmed Khan directorial failed to match the standards of the first two instalments. Now, Laxmii is the third one post the aforementioned two films. The ratings may further drop down or rise higher in the coming days. But for now, things don’t look so well for Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani’s film.

The ratings given to Laxmii are based on as many as 17,000 users. Out of that, at least 12,000 users have given the film a 1-star rating.

Previously, Laxmii was declared as the biggest ever opening for Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Sharing his excitement about the same, Akshay Kumar had shared, “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It’s heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn’t love beating records – whether it’s at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria.”

