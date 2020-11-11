Diwali is around the corner and people all around the country have started cleaning the houses. Singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh is no different. The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari actor has recently started cleaning his house and since he is very active on social media, he updated the fans about the same.

Sharing the picture of Lakshman Rekha (used for keeping cockroaches at bay), he wrote, “Gharelu Shaktian” which means domestic powers. However, it’s funny that some of his followers misread the word ‘shaktian’ as ‘Shaktimaan’ – an iconic superhero character played by Mukesh Khanna.

A news portal also reported about same and Diljit Dosanjh gave a hilarious clarification. He wrote, “Gharelu Shaktian Likha Thaa Ji .. Shaktiman Nahi … Avi Na Hor Hee Panga Pava Deo” (I wrote Gharelu Shaktian, not Shaktiman, please don’t get me into problems.)

Gharelu Shaktian ⚔️ Likha Thaa Ji .. Shaktiman Nahi …

Avi Na Hor Hee Panga Pava Deo 😂 https://t.co/vVkcij9eTO — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 11, 2020

Well, Diljit Dosanjh cleary is scared of Mukesh Khanna! Isn’t it?

A follower also asked Diljit Dosanjh if he has drunk too much. To which he politely replied, “Mai Peeta Nahi..Kumar Saab.. Ghar ki Safai Kar raha Hu..” (I don’t drink Kumar Saab, I am cleaning my house)

Mai Peeta Nahi..Kumar Saab..

Ghar ki Safai Kar raha Hu.. https://t.co/0edbgWzGUQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on it?

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has been confirmed for a theatrical release in the Diwali weekend. The comedy starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with him will hit the big screens across India on November 15.

SPMB is Bollywood’s first theatrical release in India this year since Angrezi Medium opened on March 13. Theatres all over the country were closed owing to lockdown shortly after the Irrfan Khan-starrer had released.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was earlier scheduled to open on November 13. The final release date has been announced by producers Zee Studios on Monday.

The film, set in Mumbai of the nineties, is directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has earlier handled the genre in films such as Tere Bin Laden, tere Bin Laden: Dead And Alive, The Shaukeens, and The Zoya Factor.

Are you looking forward to the release of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

