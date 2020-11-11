Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos is one of the most beautifully made Bollywood films in recent times. But if we go by the collections, the story is totally different. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film made headlines due to tons of reasons.

Yes, just as we mentioned above, the film was in news for several reasons and unfortunately, most of them were negative. Said to be an ambitious project of Ranbir, the film took faced multiple delays and went overbudget. In the course of the making, Jagga grabbed limelight due to differences between Katrina and Ranbir. But that’s not something we’ll be talking about in today’s Fact-O-Meter piece. Today, it’s about the controversial row between Govinda and team Jagga.

Very few would be able to recall that before the release, Jagga Jasoos’ still featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Govinda was leaked. It sparked excitement amongst Chi-Chi fans but eventually, it was learnt that his scenes were chopped from the film. The veteran actor had even shared his feelings on the same through social media.

On entire Jagga Jasoos row, Govinda had tweeted, “I gave full respect to Kapoor family I did the film because he is my senior’s son I was told I will get the script. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount made no contracts. I was unwell and on drips but still, I travelled to South Africa and did my shoot. There were various negative stories and negative articles only for GOVINDA and that’s how the film was remembered for 3yrs. I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it’s completely his call.”

Reacting on his tweet, Ranbir Kapoor had apologised to him. While talking to Indian Express, he had said, “Unfortunately the entire track has been chopped off; it is our fault, Basu and mine. We had started this film very prematurely, without a complete script. The character had completely changed, and the film was taking so long. It is very irresponsible, and very unfair to cast a great legend like Govinda and not give justice to his role. It is very unfortunate the way things panned out. We are apologetic, but it is for the best for the film that we had to cut that track out.”

