Sanjay Dutt has been in the news for his battle with lung cancer. The actor announced that he has recovered and was all set to get back to work. As we speak, he is gearing up to begin filming Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and every one of the sets including the South superstar amazed by the energy levels that the star has shown. Yash says he will rip the screens off and below is all you need to know about the same.

Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer a couple of months back and was under treatment for the same. Later he announced how he had won the battle against the life-threatening disease. While he was all set to get back at work, there were reports that the makers of KGF Chapter 2 were planning to tone down his action sequences.

Reports back then also suggested that Yash himself has stepped in to look after the improvisation of the action sequences to make sure Sanjay Dutt is safe. But the latest report by Bollywood Hungama is proof that the Agneepath star is a force to reckon. As per sources, while the initial plan was to tone down the action sequences in the film, Dutt left everyone shocked with his enthusiasm and gest to make the film perfect.

“But Dutt Saab (Sanjay Dutt) is unstoppable. He’s like a tornado, not willing to let anything dampen his spirit. We are frankly very surprised by his enthusiasm,” says a source.

Not just the source, but KGF Chapter 2 star Yash himself has confirmed witnessing Sanjay Dutt bouncing back with full power. He says he hasn’t she such high levels of energy in any actor.“I’ve not seen such a high level of energy in any actor. Sanjay Dutt Sir is going to rip the screen apart in the action scenes,” said Yash.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj and Achyuth Kumar in important roles. There is a buzz that the makers are set to release the teaser on Yash’s birthday. The film releases in 2021.

