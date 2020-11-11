Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. He is known for playing powerful characters in Rockstar, Tamasha, Barfi and more. He has been missing from the silver screen since 2018. He was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju. While we are desperate to see him on screen, the actor is busy shooting for two big-budget movies namely Shamshera and Brahmastra. He was supposed to rule the box office this year but, it couldn’t happen because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

As per recent media reports, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star opposite Shraddha Kapoor in a rom-com movie directed by Luv Ranjan. Yes, you have read it right! Continue reading to get more details.

According to a report published by Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s project is yet to announce the title. A major chunk of the story is set in Spain. The team will be shooting first in Mumbai and then will fly to Spain. However, the international schedule is yet-to-be-decided. The shoot depends on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic as Spain is witnessing a resurgence of Coronavirus currently.

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor’s other projects, Shamshera has officially got wrapped and the actor was seen making his way to Yash Raj Studios for dubbing, a few weeks ago. Reportedly Ranbir is currently completing the shoot for Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which is happening in Mumbai. It’s said that there are two songs that are yet to be shot. The team is expected to shoot the songs in January 2021.

Well, it seems that 2021 will witness Ranbir Kapoor’s three back to back movies. For which movie you are most excited? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

