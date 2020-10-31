Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji VS Producers Over Cutting Short Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Starrer By 25-30 Mins?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of Bollywood. The films have experienced multiple delays in production and theatrical release in the past and COVID-19 is one of the reasons.

Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy film Brahmastra, which is produced by Karan Johar, will serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna will also be playing pivotal roles in the film. If latest reports are to be believed, one of the co-producers of the film, Fox and Disney, are insisting that the movie be cut short by at least 25-30 minutes.

According to BollywoodLife, the producers are of the opinion that an approximately 3-hour movie won’t work in today’s day and age since the audience has a shorter attention span nowadays. Moreover, the length would reduce the number of shows in both multiplexes and single screens, which would affect box-office returns daily. Therefore, Disney and Fox ( Fox Star Studios) are insisting the director Ayan Mukerji to chop off at least 25-30 minutes of the movie.

However, as per the report, Ayan Mukerji is not on board with the idea of cutting parts of the movie as he has invested half a decade in Brahmastra. He has poured his entire heart and soul into the project as he has wanted to bring at par with the Avengers movies. He has meticulously worked on the VFX and scale of the film. While nearly seven days of the shoot is pending, Ayan is eager to wrap things up at the earliest.

Ayan Mukerji is meticulously working to get the film ready in time for when theatres being operating again at full capacity. He further claims that the portion being asked to cut down is the core essence of the film and removing it from the final cut would compromise the impact greatly, as reported by the publication.

After multiple delays in releasing the film, it is expected that the much-awaited film will be released on 4 December 2020. The film Brahmastra will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

