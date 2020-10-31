Kajal Aggarwal is married to businessman and entrepreneur Gautam Kithclu now. The two got married in the presence of their close friends and family in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Hotel Palace and the first pictures are going viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Kajal and Gautam’s wedding was a close-knit affair keeping in mind all the safety regulations issued by the government.

Advertisement

Fan accounts have been trending #KaujGautKitched and shared the first pictures of their wedding on social media. Kajal Aggarwal wore a red and pink lehenga by Anamika Khanna for her big day with intricate design details and paired it with heavy and beautiful neckpieces, danglers.

What stole the show for us was Kajal Aggarwal’s matha-patti and chuda with kaleere. Gautam, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani with a baby pink dupatta and the two complemented each other really well.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Doesn’t their pictures look straight out of a fairytale?

A wedding page named Wedding Sutra shared the pictures of Kajal Aggarwal’s venue and it was all decked up with flowers and we are totally crushing over the entire decorative space. Take a look:

Aww, look at these two!

A while ago, Miheeka Bajaj who got married to actor Rana Daggubatti also wore an Anamika Khanna outfit on her d-day and looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Yesterday, Kajal Aggarwal was seen wearing a pink suit and looked pretty as ever. The Singham actress was spotted leaving for the wedding venue with mother and both of them expressed gratitude towards the media before leaving.

Kajal later shared a picture with her bridal look and captioned it, “Calm before the storm 🤍#kajgautkitched”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For her Mehendi, Kajal Aggarwal wore an Anita Dongre outfit and looked radiant with that smile. Sharing the pics on Instagram, the Singham actress wrote, “🧿 #kajgautkitched 🧿”

The Singham actress also shared her Haldi ceremony picture and captioned it, “#kajgautkitched 💛”

Congratulations Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu on your wedding!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan SLAMS Rahul Vaidya Over Nepotism Remark; Calls Jasmin Bhasin Rubina Dilaik’s Puppet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube