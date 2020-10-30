As Kajal Aggarwal Gets Married, Fans Trend #KajGautKitched On Twitter

Kajal Aggarwal has finally got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai today. The pictures of the wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media and #KajGautKitched is trending on Twitter.

Advertisement

The fans of Kajal Aggarwal and south film industry all over the world are busy sending out good wishes for the gorgeous and talented actress. Have a look at some of the tweets below:

Earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal shared a note for her fans on Instagram through which she announced the news of her wedding plans. The note read as saying, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Kajal Aggarwal who is quite active on Instagram has been sharing updates from her pre-wedding ceremonies as well. Recently she shared a stunning picture from her Mehendi ceremony. In the picture, we can see the actress showing off mehndi on her hands.

“Kajgautkitched,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The caption is a witty pun to the expression “got hitched”, referencing Gautam Kitchlu with whom she got married today.

Earlier today she also gave her fans a sneak peek to her look while getting ready for the wedding. “Calm before the storm 🤍#kajgautkitched” she captioned the post.

Have you sent out your wishes to Kajal Aggarwal yet? What are you waiting for?

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the entertainment industry.

Must Read: Disha Patani On Dubbing For The Boys: “I Hope The Audience…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube