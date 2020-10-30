Kajal Aggarwal is all set to marry the love of her like Gautam on Today, 30th October. The actress has recently taken to social media to flaunt the glow on her face in the Haldi ceremony. Amid the pre-wedding festivities, pictures from her crazy pyjama party are going viral. Continue reading to know more.

In the photos, Kajal is seen having her back to the camera while her friends faced the camera with all excitement. The glow on everyone’s face screams that this was the best bachelorette party ever.

Kajal Aggarwal donned a classy maroon bathing suit. It seems that the pictures were taken before Kajal’s mehendi ceremony as all hands in the pictures were without mehendi. Have a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal recently uploaded a beautiful still from her Haldi ceremony. In the picture, her smile is so bright that it can make anyone’s day. As soon as Kajal uploaded the picture, her fans started showering their love in the comments. One such comment reads, “your going to be the MOST beautiful bride!!!” Another one wrote, “Happy Marriage Life Mam!”

For the unversed, Kajal confirmed her marriage earlier this month by releasing an official statement on Instagram and thanking everyone for blessing them.

The statement reads, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

We are very excited about Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding. Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

