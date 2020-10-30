Kajal Aggarwal Weds Gautam Kitchlu LIVE Updates: The Singham Actress Leaves For The Venue; SEE PICS

Kajal Aggarwal is getting married to longtime boyfriend, Gautam Kitchlu today and the festivities have already begun. Yesterday the Singham actress shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony and a while ago, she was spotted leaving for the wedding venue.

Kajal is getting married in Mumbai in a private ceremony in the presence of close friends and family due to ongoing global pandemic.

Kajal Aggarwal was seen wearing a pink suit and looked pretty as ever. The Singham actress was spotted leaving for the wedding venue with mother and both of them expressed gratitude towards the media before leaving.

Take a look at the pictures and video here:

Amid everything, Kajal has not forgotten to wear the mask and you shouldn’t too.

For her Mehendi, Kajal Aggarwal wore an Anita Dongre outfit and looked radiant with that smile. Sharing the pics on Instagram, the Singham actress wrote, “🧿 #kajgautkitched 🧿”

Later, Kajal shared a beautiful picture from her Haldi ceremony on her Instagram and captioned it with the same hashtag, “#kajgautkitched 💛”

Our hearts! What a pretty picture that is.

Earlier this month, the Singham actress revealed in a post on Instagram giving her fans the good news of her marriage that read, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Congratulations Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu on embarking this new journey together.

