9YearsOfSingham: Ajay Devgn Reminisces The First Time He Wore 'Khakhi Ki Vardi' In Rohit Shetty's Directorial!

#9YearsOfSingham: The Ajay Devgn blockbuster Singham released nine years ago on this day.

Recalling the film’s journey Devgn, who played the starring role of Bajirao Singham, took to Instagram to salute policemen for their work, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“#9YearsOfSingham — A movie that saluted the spirit & bravery of ‘Khakhi ki Vardi’; today’s frontline warriors,” Ajay Devgn wrote along with a video that comprises of the stills from the movie, which also featured Kajal Aggarwal.

“Singham” was a remake of the Tamil film “Singam”, starring Suriya. The 2011 release was directed by Rohit Shetty. The film had a sequel, “Singham Returns”, in 2014.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi agreed to take pay cuts to work in the 2010 hit “Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai” owing to the ongoing recession at that time, director Milan Luthria has said.

“Out of the blue, in April that year, a half-page story idea landed in my lap. It was sketchy but engaging, and I signed the film soon after. The recession continued and the budget of the multi-starrer was reviewed many times till it was finally greenlit,” the director recalled.

Luthria wanted Ajay and Emraan in his film, and took steps to ensure his vision became a reality.

“The recession worsened, and I had to request both Ajay and Emraan to take a small reduction in their fee in exchange for a back end profit share,” he said.

“I agreed on going ahead with this thought only on one condition — that my fee would also be deducted proportionately, otherwise it would be unethical for me to ask the actors for the same,” Luthria said.

