Swara Bhasker: "We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput's Family An Apology"

Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into various arguments.

“Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput’s family an apology for the number of times they must’ve read his name in our arguments. This is not about us,” Swara wrote on Twitter.

“Sushant has a release coming up, let’s celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let’s be kind,” she added.

On June 14 2020, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help. This sudden death left his family, friends and fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment. Sushant’s demise sparked off discussions around a lot of things from nepotism to the ruthless ways of Bollywood power camps to the culture of blind items.

Sushant Singh Rajput who rose to fame as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! His last prominent performance was in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. His upcoming film is Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara also starring Saif Ali Khan and Sanjana Sanghi.

Swara Bhasker last featured in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shikha Talsania. She will soon feature in Sheer Qorma alongside Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta.

