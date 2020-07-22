Krrish 4: Not Two But Hrithik Roshan To Play Four Characters In The Upcoming Part?

After delivering a gigantic box-office success with War, Hrithik Roshan is yet to reveal the line-up for his upcoming films. But his father’s Rakesh Roshan’s directorial, Krrish 4 is making a buzz for quite some time now and this for sure has the star reprising the sueprhero.

Hrithik will be seen in the upcoming part of Krrish and fans are really excited to see him back in his superhero avatar!

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that the story for Krrish 4 is already locked and Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing four characters in the film.

“Krrish 4 is being mounted on a lavish scale. It will be a visual spectacle for everyone. The story has been locked and this time, it won’t just be a double role for Hrithik, but a quadruple one. Hrithik will be essaying four different characters in the film. While Krrish stays, they will also bring back Rohit from the land of dead and Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya. It’s not known how Rakesh Roshan plans to incorporate the other two Hrithiks in the film, but it’s a full on Hrithik show. The role of the leading lady is extremely powerful too this time,” the source said.

On speaking to Rakesh Roshan, the legendary director said, “We are still working on the script.”

The source further added, “The pre production work has set in. They are waiting for the restrictions to ease out a bit because they plan to shoot a part of the film abroad.”

That’s a relief for all Hrithik Roshan fans!

We will finally get to see him soon as a superhero.

