Anurag Kashyap Gives It Back To Troll Who Targeted His Unsuccessful Marriages: “Gulaam Nahi Thi Ki Bandh Ke Rakhta...”

Anurag Kashyap’s comments about Kangana Ranaut and her recent interview has brought a lot of backlash to him. While Anurag was replying to a dig by Ashoke Pandit, a troll decided to make fun of his unsuccessful marriages. The filmmaker had a befitting reply for the troll, and below is what he had to say.

It all began when Ashoke Pandit took not so subtle digs at Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker accused that all his films have always led to producers’ loss. The tweet reached Anurag, who decided to reply.

Anurag Kashyap in his reply to Ashoke Pandit wrote, “कितने बेचारे हो @ashokepandit । तरस आता है । तुम को तो भाजपा हाई कमान भी वही समझता है जो हम समझते हैं । सुना अब तो शीशा भी नहीं रहा आप के घर में शक्ल देखने के लिए । पढ़ो भक्तों पोंगा पंडित का यह thread 👇🏼 और बजाओ थाली । (I pity you. Even the high commands of BJP thinks the same about you what we think. I have heard there are not even mirrors in your house to see your face. Bhakts read this thread and bang thalis).”

कितने बेचारे हो @ashokepandit । तरस आता है । तुम को तो भाजपा हाई कमान भी वही समझता है जो हम समझते हैं । सुना अब तो शीशा भी नहीं रहा आप के घर में शक्ल देखने के लिए । पढ़ो भक्तों पोंगा पंडित का यह thread 👇🏼 और बजाओ थाली । https://t.co/gGlDnKz7tt — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

While Anurag Kashyap and Ashoke Pandit’s feud extended to a few more tweets, a troll decided to target Kashyap about his married life. He wrote, “एक बीबी नहीं संभली चले हैं ज्ञान बाटने.”

To which Anurag Kashyap replied, “औरतों को सम्भालना नहीं पड़ता, वो खुद को सम्भाल सकती हैं और तुमको और तुम्हारे ख़ानदान को भी । जब नहीं जमा वो चली गयीं, ग़ुलाम नहीं थीं कि मैं बांध के रखता । बाक़ी आप का माहौल ठीक है ना ? (Women do not need to be handled, they can handle themselves as well as you and your entire family. When it did not work out between us, she left. She was not some slave that I would keep her tied up. So, how are things with you)?”

औरतों को सम्भालना नहीं पड़ता, वो खुद को सम्भाल सकती हैं और तुमको और तुम्हारे ख़ानदान को भी । जब नहीं जमा वो चली गयीं, ग़ुलाम नहीं थीं कि मैं बांध के रखता । बाक़ी आप का माहौल ठीक है ना ? https://t.co/TJXf4HVmaU — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap while talking about Kangana Ranaut had said that they were good friends in the past. She used to motivate him then. But now he doesn’t know this new version that she has become.

