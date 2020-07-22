Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Josh Actor Puneet Vashist Calls Rhea Chakraborty 'K*tiya'; Says, "Ye Ch*tiya Hai Sa*la Ranveer Singh..."

Whatever the truth comes out after the investigation, the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has already ignited the much-needed change in the dark world of the film industry. Many Bollywood actors are speaking it out about their bad experiences. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s co-actor in Josh, Puneet Vashist, blasted the fraternity. He targeted Rhea Chakraborty, Ranveer Singh and the Khans of Bollywood.

From the last couple of days, a YouTube video is going viral in which Puneet is taking potshots at Bollywood. He targeted Rhea Chakraborty for keeping mum on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for a month and all of a sudden demanding CBI investigation of suicide. He slammed her for making a politically correct statement and diluting the entire matter.

As per Bollywood Premee’s video on YouTube, Puneet Vashist was seen addressing different aspects of Sushant’s death. Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty, he said, “Kitni politically correct hori hai k*tiya dekh, bol bhi rahi hai ki suicide hai aur logo ki aankhon mein bhi aari hai ki Maine bhi bola ki CBI investigation karo.”

He also spoke how all Sushant’s films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Ramleela went to Ranveer Singh. Speaking about the same, Puneet said, “Ye ch*tiya sa*la Hai Ranveer Singh, itna har*mi hai, Sushant ki teen filmein usko gayi.”

Check out the video below:

In the same video, Puneet Vashist even spoke on Bollywood and Dawood’s connection. He even made some shocking statements on Sridevi’s death. He even described how his career ended post his argument with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!