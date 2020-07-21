Sanjana Sanghi FINALLY Opens Up About The Baseless #MeToo Allegations On Sushant Singh Rajput: "What Kind Of Society Are We Living In?"

It’s been more than a month since Sushant Singh Rajput has left us and his death has resulted in many debates regarding what’s wrong with the industry. His film Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi will be streaming digitally in a couple of days.

A couple of years ago when Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi were shooting for Dil Bechara, there came in some nasty rumours about SSR. Those rumours accused him of misbehaving with Sanjana and his name was repeatedly mentioned with #MeToo allegations.

Sanjana Sanghi has finally opened up about the same and in a conversation with Pinkvilla said, “Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there. But I was equally troubled. We knew our truth – I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me, and that’s what matters. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, then you don’t pay heed to it and let it pass. But when it becomes rampant, and there are baseless articles, I have no respect for them or the people writing them or the ones believing them.”

Sanjana also clarified how there was nothing between her and Sushant Singh Rajput. She said, “Now, when people will see both of us, they will know our truth. Nothing changed between us because there was nothing. All that happened was how should we make them believe the truth? Imagine how sad the state of affairs is for two people who actually adore each other to have to sit back and prove this.”

Sushant Singh Rajput had put out his chats with Sanjana to clarify his stance. Remembering the same Sanjana said, “He asked me, ‘Should I put out these chats?’ I was like, ‘Go for it, maybe that would help.’ He then put it out but people still refused to believe us. Then, I came out and spoke about it. The girl who has supposedly accused the boy is giving a clarification and even that doesn’t work. That makes sit up and think, ‘What kind of a society are we living in? Are we just willing to believe a certain reality? Why can’t people accept that we really like each other and are working together to make a beautiful film.’. I was too young and inexperienced to cope with it.”

Sanjana Sanghi smartly concluded by saying, “If something had happened, we wouldn’t have gone ahead with our Paris schedule, finished our film, dubbed for it. It wouldn’t have been like this. I urge people to only believe the truth, though that’s not fed to them and it’s sad.”

