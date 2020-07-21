Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Film Critic Rajeev Masand Summoned By Mumbai Police

It’s been over a month since the untimely demise of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It’s still hard to believe the actor who had a great future and career ahead is no longer with us. After Yash Raj Film’s head honcho Aditya Chopra’s interrogation, Mumbai Police has now summoned popular film critic Rajeev Masand.

The very move by Mumbai Police comes three days after actress Kangana Ranaut’s interview with Journalist Arnab Goswami. She made a bold statement questioning why the cops aren’t interrogating the likes of Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand along with various other from the film fraternity regarding Sushant’s demise.

So far apart from Aditya Chopra, Mumbai Police has also interrogated Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. His Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, director Mukesh Chabra are amongst various others.

For those unversed, it was only last week when Rhea Chakraborthy requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI enquiry in Sushant’s case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The postmortem report stated that the actor died by suicide. The case is still being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Since last month, several politicians, celebrities, and fans have demanded a CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will soon be seen in the much-awaited Dil Bechara which will release on 24th July on Disney Plus Hotstar

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!