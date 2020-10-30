Dil Bechara's Sanjana Sanghi Gets A Review From The Fault In Our Stars Writer John Green! Here's What He Says

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara received massive love from across the globe. The tragedy that tagged along with the film connected more people to it. While fans till date are appreciating the drama, Sanjana has received the best compliment from the best person, and it is no other than The Fault In Our Stars author John Green. He has written a heartfelt message to the actor, and below is all you need to know.

Dil Bechara, that released back in July, is the official remake of The Fault In Our Stars that starrer Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead. The film was adapted and directed by Mukesh Chabbra, who made his direction debut with it.

Sanjana Sanghi has now shared how she received a message from John Green, who thanked her for giving Hazel Grace Lancaster a new life through Dil Bechara. He also acknowledges the tragic passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput in his message.

The Fault In Our Stars author in the message to Sanjana Sanghi wrote, “Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent–full of humor and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster. I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future.”

Sanjana Sanghi was all elated and couldn’t believe what had just happened. In the caption sharing the screenshot of the message, she wrote, “ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain.”

Sanjana Sanghi added, “Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way!”

