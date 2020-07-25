Sanjana Sanghi, in an interview a few days back, has rubbished the rumours that Sushant Singh Rajput sexually harassed her on the sets of ‘Dil Bechara’.

Sushant Singh Rajput broke hearts all over again when fans saw his final glimpses in Dil Bechara yesterday. But it was this very film that also had the talented actor embroiled in a #MeToo controversy. It all happened when the Kai Po Che actor was accused of sexually harassing his co-star Sanjana Sanghi on the sets of the film.

At that point, the actress did not give an elaborate clarification over the issue. But now, she has chosen to speak about it. She refuted all the claims. But looks like this did not go down well with Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actress has questioned Sanjana as to why is she giving clarification on such a sensitive matter so late?

In response, the Dil Bechara actress has said that nobody has the authority to judge how quick or late her response was. Opening up about Kangana Ranaut’s accusations, Sanghi has been quoted by Zoom saying, “I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I’ve given a clarification which should have been enough.”

Sanjana Sanghi continued, “At that time, it wasn’t late, nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours.”

Opening up on why she chose to speak about the #MeToo allegations now, Sanghi said, “So, we shouldn’t disregard the #MeToo movement by calling it “Me Too” because Me Too is when there’s an actual issue. But when two people are trying to say there’s no issue, that’s not called the Me Too movement that’s rumour mockery and that shows the power of unethical reporting. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me.”

Kangana Ranaut’s team, earlier this week, had tweeted, “Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana, such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate.”

