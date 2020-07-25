Sushant Singh Rajput Row: Shekhar Suman Is Thankful That Post-Death Pictures Got Leaked, Here's Why

The tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves across the country but if looked on the positive side, it has sparked the debate against Bollywood lobbies. From the fraternity, there are few countable names that have come forward to demand CBI inquiry for the case and amongst them is veteran actor Shekhar Suman.

Not just in media, but the actor is working really hard even on the field and demanding justice for Sushant. Right from day one, Shekhar is stating that it’s not a suicide case but a murder. He even went to Bihar and met Rajput’s father to know more about the late actor. With each passing day, Shekhar is raising his volume and demanding a CBI inquiry for the case.

Recently, Shekhar Suman was indulged in a talk with Republic TV. The whole debate was about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspicious death. While talking on the show, the actor said that he is thankful for the person who leaked the post-death pictures, although illegally, of Sushant. He added that the pictures that went viral clearly showed ligature marks on the late actor’s neck, which very much points at the cold-blooded pre-planned murder.

Shekhar Suman even added that he will not let the case get shut without any proper investigation. He is assured that there are some professional minds handling all the business and trying to settle the matter.

The seasoned actor even questioned the police. He stated that the initial investigation is insisting the people to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is a suicide matter and trying to close the case as soon as possible.

