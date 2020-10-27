Sanjana Sanghi To Romance Aditya Roy Kapur In Ahmed Khan’s Om; Deets Inside

Sanjana Sanghi made her Bollywood debut as the lead actor opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput and her performance was critically acclaimed. The Fukrey Returns actress has built a huge fan following post the success of the film.

If the recent reports are to be believed, Sanjana has been roped in for Ahmed Khan’s next titled Om opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Yes, you read that right. A source close to Pinkvilla revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur has already started working on the preparation of his character in Om and it’s going to be a big-budget action film. “Ahmed was scouting for a young Gen-Y actress who would not only look great opposite Adi but also be a fresh pairing on screen. Several names were discussed and approached. But, eventually, they have locked Dil Bechara heroine Sanjana Sanghi for the film,” said the source.

The source further continued, “She plays Adi’s love interest but also has several action scenes in it. Om is being designed as an adrenaline-pumping high octane action film, with the trademark Ahmed Khan stamp. Ahmed was mighty impressed with Adi’s performance in Malang and loved Sanjana’s nuanced role in the Mukesh Chhabra directorial. When they sat for the narration, Ahmed felt Sanjana suits the role to the T. She has already signed on the dotted line.”

Although when the publication tried to get in touch with Sanghi, but she chose not to speak about the same.

A while ago, names of Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani was also doing the rounds on social media. “There were advanced talks with both of them, but they couldn’t do the film since they already have prior film commitments. Ahmed wants to wrap this film by early next year, whereas Tara has worked on Villain 2 and Disha has to wrap up KTina, followed by Shahid Kapoor starrer Yoddha where she plays the female lead,” the source concluded.

If at all, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi come together on screen, it’s definitely going to be huge and we can’t wait to witness their sizzling chemistry for the first time ever.

