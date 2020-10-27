Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. In a recent episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, we saw Koshlendra Singh Tomar, Gram Panchayat Secretary from Madhya Pradesh joining Big B on the hot seat after answering the fastest fingers first question in merely 6.09 seconds. When Amitabh Bachchan asked him about what he would do if he wins the prize money, his reply surprised everyone, including senior Bachchan as well.

Amitabh Bachchan thought that Koshlendra Singh Tomar would use the money for the betterment of his village but instead, he replied that he would put his wife under the knife and get plastic surgery done if he wins a handsome amount from the show.

Koshlendra Singh Tomar told Amitabh Bachchan humorously, “15 saal se ek hi chehra dekh ke bore hogaya hoon.” His answer left Big B amazed, and he simply advised his wife not to listen to him. The Gulabo Sitabo actor further schooled him by saying that he shouldn’t have said such a thing even while joking. Amitabh Bachchan also said that though many people get plastic surgeries done, after 2-3 years things again go back to the way they were.

Meet KOSHLENDRA SINGH TOMAR, our hotseat contestant. Watch him play tonight at 9 PM on #KBC12 @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/ZAIIUWA9vZ — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 26, 2020

Koshlendra Singh Tomar started on a good note and played the game till Rs. 20,000 pretty nicely, but he got stuck at the Rs 40,000 question, for this particular he used up his three lifelines -Video A Friend, Ask The Expert and 50-50. He was unable to guess the right answer for the eighth question and went home with Rs 40,000.

Speaking about the question, it was, “The Indian War of Independence, 1857″ was the work of which of the following authors?” The correct answer to the question is Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The options were Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and Rabindranath Tagore.

Did you know the correct answer?

