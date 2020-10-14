Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan’s Computer Screen Freezes & Here’s What Happened Next!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is one of the most interesting shows on Indian television. Sony TV is currently airing the season 12 of the quiz show. Amitabh Bachchan’s presence in the show makes it more lovable. The recent episode of KBC 12 witnessed something that has never been experienced before, neither by the viewers nor by the host himself.

In a recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan’s computer stopped working for some time which left everyone baffled. Read the article to know more.

After contestant from Patna, Bihar named Raj Lakshmi quit the show after securing Rs 12,50,000, A contestant from Mumbai, Maharashtra named Swapnil Chauhan joined Big B on the quiz show. We saw Amitabh Bachchan warmly greeting him and beginning the game with Swapnil.

Amitabh Bachchan’s screen stopped when Swapnil was on question number 2. The screen was not working for around 10 seconds. In this situation, we saw he kept repeating ‘Aur do hazaar rupuyon ke liye ye raha aap ka sawaal’ but the computer screen refused to work.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 host himself got baffled by the incident and said, ‘computer toh atak gaya’. Then, the veteran actor looked around for help. However before anyone could come to help, the screen itself started working, and he continued the game with Swapnil.

Meanwhile, the whole episode was entertaining and informative. Amitabh Bachchan is also seen emphasizing Gender equality when Raj Lakshmi’s mother addressed her as her son. On this, Big B raised his concern over sons being treated superior to daughters. Citing his example, the veteran actor said that in his house, both the kids are equal. When he passes away, his assets will be divided equally between his two children Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Well, did you watch the episode? What is your opinion on the screen freezing incident? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and more.

