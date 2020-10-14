EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan’s Namak Halaal Modern-Day Remake In The Works, Backed By Kabir Singh Producer Murad Khetani

Whenever we talk about Amitabh Bachchan and his films many popular names pop up in our heads. Right from Shahenshah and Silsila to Sholay and Deewar, these are all iconic films which have featured the legendary actor. However, one movie which still resonates a lot with the audience is his 1982 film, Namak Halaal.

Directed by Prakash Mehra, the blockbuster comedy was the third highest-grossing film of 1982, and was later remade in Telugu as Bhale Ramudu and in Tamil as Velaikaran. Koimoi now has a new update on this classic. We have learnt that popular filmmaker Murad Khetani has bagged the remake rights of the film.

Khetani’s last production, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, was a blockbuster. He is also producing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles, and also the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit, Thadam.

“Murad has bagged the rights to Namak Halaal, however, he hasn’t zeroed in on the director and the cast as yet. It will be a modern day remake of the film, and full time work on it will begin in a few months,” informs a source close to the development.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Namak Halaal had also featured Shashi Kapoor, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, Waheeda Rehman, Om Prakash, Suresh Oberoi and Ranjeet among many others. Looking at the original cast, it goes without saying that the modern day remake of the classic too will be a multi-starrer.

While the film was a super-hit, its music composed by Bappi Lahiri also boasts of some memorable Big B songs. From “Yeh Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera Naachi Thi” & “Aaj Rapat Jaayen To Hamen Naa Uthaiyo” To “Raat Baaki Baat Baaki”, they are all very popular even today.

Interestingly, Smita Patil’s actor son Prateik Babbar had once expressed his wish to play Bachchan’s role if a remake of Namak Halaal was ever to be made. “That’s one of my favorite films. I love Amitji’s role. It was a funny role,” Prateik had told TOI.

What do you think about Namak Halaal’s remake? Do let us know in the comment section.

