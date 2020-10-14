It’s mid of a week and we make sure to keep our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans and its readers intrigued. In today’s piece, we will be taking a look at a statement made by Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha, which is really an interesting one to decode.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Tanmay has been part of the show from the start even though he first appeared as Bagha in 2010. In the first couple of years, he appeared as different characters like a Taxi driver, teacher and many more. With his Bagha’s stint, the actor has become a household name, especially his “Jaise jiski soch” evokes laughter every time.

Advertisement

Last year, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 11 years on the small screen. On such an auspicious occasion, a party was held and every cast and crew member attended it. During the celebration, Tanmay Vekaria had a small talk with Filmy Circle. He spoke on several aspects like his character, glorious run of the show and much more.

While speaking of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s journey of 11 years, he said, “Ek insaan ka janam hota hai, to waha se lekar gyarah saal tak usme kitni maturity aa jaati hai. Taarak Mehta ke case mein aisa hai ki kisi mein maturity nahi aayi hai. Jo innocence and uniqueness characters mein pehle tha, aaj bhi waisa hi hai.”

Its English translation is, “When a person is born, from that stage to 11 years, the person gains maturity. In Taarak Mehta‘s case, no one has gained maturity. The innocence and uniqueness of each character are still intact over the years.”

Well, that’s really a cool answer to describe the show’s journey! Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, just like we mentioned it above, Tanmay Vekaria has been part of the show from start and has played as many as four different characters before Bagha. He has played a teacher in Tapu’s school strike storyline and Rickshaw puller in Dr Hathi’s entry storyline. He was also seen as maid Rukmini’s husband. Also, he has played a taxi driver in Sunderlal’s entry storyline.

For more such interesting articles, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Niti Taylor’s Bold Gift For Husband Parikshit Bawa On 2nd Month Wedding Anniversary Is Making Us Say WOW!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube