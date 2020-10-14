Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Cheering For Rumoured GF Jasmin Bhasin & Sidharth Shukla Is A Rare Priceless Equation!

Jasmin Bhasin is a prominent name in the television industry and she has done some amazing shows including Naagin, Dil To Happy Hai Ji and Dil Se Dil Tak to name a few. The 30-year-old is currently entertaining her fans in Bigg Boss 14 house and guess who’s cheering for her from outside the house?

It’s none other than her rumoured boyfriend, Aly Goni. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to his Twitter and called Jasmin a ‘Sherni’.

Aly Goni tweeted, “The way sidhrath was boosting jasmin in the task loved it.. apni ladki sherni hai and yeh side bahar aani bohot important thi”

The way sidhrath was boosting jasmin in the task 💪🏼💪🏼 loved it.. apni ladki sherni hai and yeh side bahar aani bohot important thi ❤️❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 14, 2020

From Jasmin Bhasin to Eijaz Khan, from Jaan Sanu to Shehzad Deol, from Rahul Vaidya to Rubina Dilaik, everybody was trying to do their best in the ‘farmland’ task.

Aly’s fans were a sport, as soon as he tweeted for her, his fans came in support of him and started reacting to the tweet. A fan replied, “Hayeee Aly dil le lo aap, tumhara wali sherni hain and humara banda sher hain and uski bandi v sherni hain !! What a parivarik mahal”.

A fan of Sidharth Shukla replied, “Sid is the best .. and Jasmine is a great player .. don’t get insecure .. SidMin is a pure bond of friendship .. and u refrain yourself from commenting on Sid’s personal life”.

Another fan replied to the tweet and wrote, “Thats y i luv Jasmin. I am seeing her frm KKK luved her rotlu side too, U know y coz bandi rote rote bhi task poora kar jaati hai yaar. Aur BB mein fadd k rakh degi. Jasmin will b like “Abhi to hum aaye hain,abhi aur dhamaal hoga #JasminBhasin u go girl.”

Take a look at some of the reactions here from Goni’s tweet:

Hayeee Aly dil le lo aap 🥺❤️ tumhara wali sherni hain and humara banda sher hain and uski bandi v sherni hain !! What a parivarik mahal 🥺 — 𝐃𝐢𝐲𝐚 🧚‍♀️✨/Pahaadan bhabi lover 🙌 (@slay_like_diya) October 14, 2020 Sid is the best .. and Jasmine is a great player .. don’t get insecure .. SidMin is a pure bond of friendship .. and u refrain yourself from commenting on Sid’s personal life 🙂#SidharthShukla — HBD 🤴 Ashok Shukla ♥️ (@HeartAtul) October 14, 2020 Thats y i luv Jasmin. I am seeing her frm KKK luved her rotlu side too😂 U know y coz bandi rote rote bhi task poora kar jaati hai yaar. Aur BB mein fadd k rakh degi. Jasmin will b like “Abhi to hum aaye hain,abhi aur dhamaal hoga” #JasminBhasin u go girl💪 — Alpana (@Alpana_28) October 14, 2020 Yes she is sherni 🐯🐯and want her to be like love you jasmin for this sid i too loved the way he was boosting her #BB14 #JasminBhasin @AlyGoni — Ayesha (@ayesha135942754) October 14, 2020 Aly bhai aapki sherni andar, aap bahar Humara sher andar, sherni bahar Aap 2no sher-sherni ke jode ko kisiki nazar na lage 🧿 And yes, LOVED D WAY SHE PERFORMED TASK, TU KHAN TOH MAIN BHASIN 🔥🔥🔥 — prakrati kunder (@PrakratiKunder) October 14, 2020 I really love her…❤❤

Buhat acha khel rhi 💪

Par wo itna roti q hai.. 😂

Kapde dhone k liye kon rota hai..😭

Entertain to bhai sab gazab krti hai…Rone main hi ho jata 😂😭

Hayeee kinni soni Kudi hai..😂😭❤ — SK_CREATIONSZ (@SidNaaz_4everr) October 14, 2020

Well, Jasmin Bhasin did perform really well in the task and there’s no second doubt about it. And Aly Goni cheering for her from outside the house makes our heart go ‘Aww’ for him.

For more Bigg Boss 14 updates, stick to Koimoi.

