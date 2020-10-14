Koimoi has already told you about Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actress Niti Taylor getting married to fiancé Parikshit Bawa in August in a private ceremony. We also gave you updates on the Ishqbaaz actress’ ‘Pehli Rasoi’ as well. Today, we are going to tell you about a unique gift that she has given to her hubby on her second month anniversary.

Niti Taylor took to Instagram on 13th October and shared that she has got hubby Parikshit Bawa’s name inked on her ring finger.

Sharing the post, Niti Taylor wrote, “Please Swipe Right 👉🏻 For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband’s name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish🤩🥰❤️”

Niti Taylor added, “It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed❤️

This is my Second Monthly Anniversary gift to my better half🥰

And yes the cute little cake 🥳🥳 To many more celebrations🍻 #happyanniversary #partitayles”

As soon as Niti Taylor posted the pictures of her tattoo, her fans sharted showering love on her post. One user wrote, “Just love this couple 👫❤️❤️❤️❤️” Another user congratulated the couple, “Happy 2 months marriage anniversary 😍😍😍” A third one expressed, ‘This is so cute!😍😍”

Meanwhile, talking about her hush hush wedding Niti Taylor had earlier told Times Of India, “We were planning to get married at the end of October. However, owing to the COVID-19 situation and understanding that it won’t improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves.”

What do you think about Niti Taylor's tattoo for hubby Parikshit Bawa?

