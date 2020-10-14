Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar Opens Up On His Chemistry With Surbhi Chandna!

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama, Naagin 5 has already witnessed a lot of twist and turns. The 4th season was abruptly ended as soon as the shoot resumed post the lockdown. The new season was kick-started by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. However, later Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra took over.

Initially, there was a lot of backlash received by the new cast. Hina Khan even came forward and asked fans to calm down. She urged that her followers give equal love to the new cast members. The same thing happened with Dheeraj, and fans were upset that he won’t continue to be a part of the show.

In an unfortunate update, Sharad Malhotra recently tested COVID positive. Owing to the same, the Naagin 5 makers introduced another twist and Dheeraj Dhoopar was brought back in the show. He plays an antagonist but his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna is still loved by the fans.

Talking about his bond with Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar in an interview with Indiaforums said, “Surbhi is a wonderful performer and I love working with her. I know her personally but this is the first time we are working together.”

The actor also opened up about getting back on Naagin sets. He shared, “It feels good to be back on the Naagin 5 sets. I had had a good time shooting during my initial Naagin days playing a different character. It feels good to be doing something different. My return to the show was in the pipeline and it was only a matter of time and script that I was waiting for.”

As fans know, Dheeraj Dhoopar is also a part of Kundali Bhagya alongside Shraddha Arya. How is he balancing both the projects together? “This is not the first time I am managing two projects, so it is not a task at all. I am working with two outstanding teams and managing both the shows Is not an issue at all,” answered the actor.

We’re glad that Dheeraj is back on Naagin 5. Do you wish for him to continue being a part of the show even after Sharad Malhotra returns? Share with us in the comment section below.

