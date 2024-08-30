Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 remains one of this year’s most anticipated reality TV shows. Ahead of its speculated telecast premiere in October this year, there have been rumors that many prominent TV actors have rejected the show. Even though these actors have a huge fan following, they have chosen not to participate in the show. Let us look at some of these speculated names and decode why they might have chosen not to participate in the show.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani has hosted several hit TV shows for his kitty, including Splitsvilla 14 and Dance Deewane 2. However, he has reportedly declined the offer to participate in Bigg Boss 18.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta enjoys a vast fan following for his performances in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Bade Ache Lagte Hain. However, he is also not very keen on participating in the Salman Khan show.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget’s fans want her badly to participate in Bigg Boss 18. She enjoys a humongous fan following and is currently seen on Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. However, the actress has been rumored to have repeatedly rejected Bigg Boss.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with her performances in hit shows like Naagin and Ishqbaaaz. However, she is also speculated to have declined the offer to appear on the Salman Khan show.

Shoaib Ibrahim

It is not a secret that Shoaib Ibrahim’s wife, Dipika Kakkar, won Bigg Boss 12. Hence, he was one of the first rumored contestants of Bigg Boss 18. However, Shoaib, who also was one of the finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, is said to have rejected the offer to be a part of Bigg Boss 18.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma was seen as a guest in Bigg Boss OTT but is said to have rejected the offer to participate in the show as a full-fledged contestant. Nia also won the first season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but it seems the actress does not have the same enthusiasm for the Salman Khan show.

Divyanka Tripathi

Apart from her versatile TV show performances, Divyanka Tripathi is also hailed as one of the best contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, it is rumored that the actress has repeatedly turned down the offer to appear on Bigg Boss 18.

Now, one of the reasons why some of the fans feel this is happening is that after Bigg Boss 15, there has been no face from the TV industry who has emerged victorious on the show. Bigg Boss 16 was won by rapper MC Stan while Bigg Boss 17 was won by stand-up comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui. Youtuber Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2. This seems to have irked many fans of the TV industry who want their favorite celebs to appear on Bigg Boss. Some TV actors seem to feel that the show’s format might not be suitable for them and might make matters worse. For the unversed, actress Ankita Lokhande was also trolled during her stint on Bigg Boss 17. Well, let us hope that after TV actress Sana Makbul winning Bigg Boss OTT 3, this perception might change and we might see some TV faces appear on the show.

