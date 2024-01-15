Actress Surbhi Chandna is one of the most-loved and adored actresses of Tinsel Town. The diva, who rose to fame with her TV show ‘Ishqbaaaz,’ became a household name with her character ‘Anika.’ Later, she received more recognition with the portrayal of Bani Veeranshu Singhania in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural franchise Naagin 5, where she was paired alongside Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in pivotal roles. Now, here’s an exciting update about her personal life.

Just a while back, the actress took to social media to make her relationship with her boyfriend Karan Sharma, official. After being head-over-heels in love with each other for a very long time, the lovebirds are all set to take their relationship to the next level. Scroll down for details.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi Chandna shared some adorable photos with her boyfriend Karan Sharma and their pet. It reads, “My Humans Are Getting Married.” They captioned their cute pictures, “Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now. #Estd2010.” Yes, after 13 years of courtship, the couple is all set to exchange wedding vows. The first photo sees the couple sharing a romantic glance at each other while the other one sees them petting their pooch.

The news of Surbhi Chandna’s marriage to long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma has set the internet abuzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting glimpses of their special day. Soon after she made the announcement post, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section, showering them with blessings and congratulations.

Commenting on her post, celebs like Surbhi Jyoti, Mansi Srivastava, Krishna Mukherjee, Arjun Bijlani, Vikas Gupta, Jay Bhanushali, and others have congratulated the couple on the new beginnings.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Recently, Surbhi Chandna was in news for slamming an airline for ‘mentally torturing her’ while calling their staff incompetent. She revealed, “A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. They have wasted the entire day, and I still have not been assured if the bag has reached the Mumbai Airport or not. False promises by the incompetent staff, horrible delays by the airline.”

Coming back, how excited are your to see Surbhi Chandra turn into a bride? Do let us know.

