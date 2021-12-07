Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who has won several hearts with his performance in television shows is contemplating exploring the OTT and film spaces too. Known for roles such as Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and Aakesh/Shakura in Naagin 5, the actor now talks about the switch.

After tasting success on television, Dheeraj is now turning his attention to the web platform. In a recent chat, he got candid about whether this will be a challenge for him given the freedom of expression – strong language and nudity, OTT content has.

In a conversation, as reported by Hindustan Times, Dheeraj Dhoopar was quizzed if he wonders how his TV-watching family audience would react to him doing bold content. Reacting to this, the Nagin 5 star said, “I always believe that if the script demands something, I’ll always be ready for it, regardless of the medium — TV, films or OTT. We gain an advantage on the web with creative freedom, and show the real world, as realistic it is. I am looking forward to working with a great team on OTT.”

However, Dheeraj Dhoopar added that he won’t take up anything and everything that comes his way. The 36-year-old actor said, “I will not do OTT or films for the sake of it. Right now, I am doing a great job on TV. If I get something as great on this on the other two mediums, then great. Otherwise I am very happy with TV, they know me, give me love and respect. TV is something which has made me, and I am proud of it.”

In the same chat, Lastly, the Kundali Bhagya actor was also asked his take on the perception that TV is primarily a medium for female actors. Answering it, he said, “I don’t think TV is a women’s medium nowadays. My character in my current show, he is extremely popular, it is hard for me to believe it is only women oriented. I have always got characters which are a benchmark for other male actors. I am grateful I have got to work with great directors and producers on television. I hope it will go on.”

Are you excited to see Dheeraj Dhoopar on OTT or in films? Let us know in the comments below.

