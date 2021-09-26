Advertisement

Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently one of the popular faces of the television industry; the actor is admired for his character in Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya. Although the handsome hunk enjoys a massive fan following, he opened up about getting stereotyped and not given enough opportunities in different platforms like OTT and films.

The actor claims that TV stars put extra effort every day and work hard, even in the COVID situation they were the ones who were working.

Advertisement

Talking to ETimes, Dheeraj Dhoopar says, “It’s a known fact that TV actors work extremely hard. We shoot almost every day. Even during the pandemic, when everyone had the liberty to resume work at their convenience, those associated with the TV industry got back to work.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar further states that he’s trying his luck to get some work in digital platforms but he hasn’t received any calls. “I am trying my luck in films and OTT, but I haven’t got a single call from a good OTT platform. Why does a maker on an OTT platform only approach a film star? I agree that actors across other mediums are very talented and hard-working. But we, too, have proved our mettle time and again. Then why don’t we get equal opportunities and respect like our Bollywood counterparts?,” adds the Kundali Bhagya actor.

The actor assumes that due to over-exposure TV actors are not given enough chances, he said, “I believe that every actor, irrespective of the medium, is very exposed today. Why is that a handicap? Exposure translates into more following, and that’s what I bring to the table. My fight today is to get the respect I deserve.”

Explaining further, Dheeraj Dhoopar adds, “I am a part of the entertainment industry and I shouldn’t be slotted as a TV artiste. If I become a part of OTT shows or films, I won’t be addressed by the medium I am acting on, right? I will still be called an actor, and that is what I am striving for. People say that the lines are blurring. But why was there a demarcation in the first place? Casting directors appreciate our talent, but the minute they get to know that we are from television, they change their minds. We shouldn’t be treated like a pariah. I want to explore every medium simultaneously. People assume that just because we are busy doing a daily soap, we won’t be able to take up another project. What if I can strike a balance between two projects?”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: Arti Singh Reveals Whether Raqesh Bapat’s Absence Will Affect Shamita Shetty’s Game, Talks About Divya Agarwal Being Part Of It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube