Bigg Boss 15 is just a week away and the excitement for the Salman Kahn-hosted show is only going by the minute. During the show’s launch a couple of days ago, we caught up with ex-contestant and the host of that night Devoleena Bhattacharjee to ask her a lot of things about the show.

While chatting with us, Devoleena got candid about her ever-growing relationship with Bigg Boss, the contestant(s) she’s planning of supporting and much more. Read on to know all she said.

Talking about being associated with Bigg Boss for the third time – BB13 as a contestant, BB14 as a substitute for Eijaz Khan & Bigg Boss 15 for its launch, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, “I’m really happy, I’m blessed. I feel really honoured yaar. Jab tak aap Bigg Boss mein aaoge nahi, jab tak woh rishta, woh bond aap feel karoge nahi, jab tak aap janonge nahi ki har contestant ko Bigg Boss kyu pasand hai – why we feel so conntected to him…” She added, “I’m sure yeh Colors ka, Bigg Boss ka uska pyaar hai joh har saal yeh rishta aur strong hota jaa raha hai, aur aage badta jaa raha hai and I’m really glad to be part of it.”

Talking about who she’s supporting from the already confirmed Big Boss 15 contestants – Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz – Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, “Rooting for somone is little difficult at this moment because we don’t know their game. So pehle uka game dhekhege, uske baad hi hum choose kar sakte hai who I’m supporting. We are at an early stage to say anything, but theek hai.”

On being probed further, she said, “I’m really excited to see Umar Riaz. As we all know woh Asim ke bhai hai aur Asim humare season mai humare colleague the, woh contestant the, so I’m really looking forward to seeing him. And of course, Pratik muje OTT mai bahot ache lage the, so Pratik is there. Aur muje lagta hai ki woh 15 mein bhi dhamaal karega, main house mein bhi dhamaal karega.”

