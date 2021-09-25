Advertisement

With just a week left until the grand premiere of Colors’ Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan, team BB15 and a couple of ex-contestants – Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Aarti Singh, launch the show last night. While the launch took place at Pench Jungle Camp, Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, Salman joined in via video from Austria.

While interacting with the host of the night – Devoleena and Aarti, Salman got candid about many things, including his relationship with BB, the contestants and lots more. Here’s all he said.

Talking about the similarities he and Bigg Boss share, the Bigg Boss 15 host said, “Unmarried hai. We both can think of ourselves as boss without any interference. Bigg Boss chahte hai and main bhi chahta hu. But mujhe jo chaiye woh nahi milta. I wish Colors gives me a hike soon.”

Salman Khan also spoke about his relationship with Bigg Boss and said, “My relationship with Bigg Boss is the only relationship which has lasted this long. Bigg Boss has brought permanency in my life. The four months are committed ones while the eight months we are thinking about it.”

Khan also spoke about the Bigg Boss contestants and said, “Contestants think Bigg Boss is a piece of cake. It’s not. For five months, being worried about their family. Some manage to handle. Some don’t but everyone has been very strong. The show is not about physical but mental strength.” The Bigg Boss 15 host added, “Hats off to every contestant who show off their real personality on the show. Everyone is unique & people have accepted their real selves. And everyone who has left the show has seen growth on professional n personal front. They can fight any war.”

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the show will see the contestants staying in a jungle and fighting for basic amenities before they enter the Bigg Boss house. Some of the other rumoured names making the round to join the show are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Neha Marda, Simba Nagpal, Nidhi Bhanushali, Tina Dutta and a couple more.

