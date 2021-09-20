Advertisement

Salman Khan is one of the top actors in Bollywood as well as an eligible bachelor. While many want to when the star will walk down the aisle – a question his family is fed up answering – it doesn’t look like it’s happening anytime soon. But once, in a conversation with Kajol and Ajay Devgn, he revealed that has he once confessed his feeling for a girl he could have very well been a grandfather today.

This revelation happened when Kajol and Ajay visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Read on to know all about it.

While on Bigg Boss 13, Kajol and Ajay Devgn made Salman take a truth test. While on the chair, the actress asked the Tiger actor if there was a girl he has feelings for but never told. Replying in the affirmative, he said there was indeed someone who never came to know about his feelings for her. He even added that at that time – when they were pretty young, her dog had even bit him.

Despite Kajol bringing an end to the topic, Salman went on to reveal, “I really liked her but didn’t tell her out of fear of rejection. Three of my friends, individually, at some point of time, had an affair with her. And I got to know this later that she actually liked me.”

He went on to share that when he bumped into that girl around 15 years ago, he felt glad about not telling her about his feelings. “Kuch 15 saal pehle, mai unse mila aur thankgod ki maine usko bataya nahi.” When asked by Ajay Devgn if he expressed his feeling for her on their reunion, Salman said no. Wondering why? Well, the actor said that the image of her that he had when they were young changed.

Continuing further, Salman Khan added, “So when I met this girl na, after what 15 years, she’s a grandmother.” Saying that her grandchildren were not toddlers, the superstar added after seeing her grandkids he just couldn’t tell her that he had a crush on her. He also recalled a little of what she said upon meeting him.

Recalling their conversation, Salman said, “She said, ‘My grandchildren are fans of yours. They love your movies’.” Salman burst into laughter and said that had he married her he would have been a grandfather by now. He said, “Just imagine agar meri shaadi hoti toh mai grandfather hota.” Check out the video:

Currently, Salman Khan is bust shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 in Austria with co-star Katrina Kaif. The actor will soon land in the country and will begin hosting the next season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. As per reports, Bigg Boss 15 is set to kick off in the first week of October.

