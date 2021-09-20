Shah Rukh Khan Bids Adieu To 'Ganpati Bappa' With A Sweet Message

Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’ as Ganesh Chaturthi came to an end.

SRK shared a glimpse of the celebration from his house on Instagram. He shared a picture of Lord Ganesh.

Shah Rukh Khan captioned the image: “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year…Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!”

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year with his family and keeps sharing sneak-peeks from the festivities on his social media with his fans and followers.

On the work front, SRK is busy shooting for his next ‘Pathan’, an action-thriller that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Must Read: Bappi Lahiri Speaks Up On Rumours Of Losing His Voice & Slams Media Calling It ‘False Reporting’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube