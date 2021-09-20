Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is not only known for her contribution to Bollywood but also for her interesting love life that has always been in the news! By the start of 2021, rumours took over on how Kartik Aaryan and she have called it quits. It looked like the apparent couple agreed to end the affair on a nasty note.

Later on, we came to know about the whole story of how Kartik was out of Dostana 2 due to rumoured amateurish behaviour. Sources even correlated it to his split with the Dhadak actress.

Well, now Janhvi Kapoor has been seen coupling with Akshat Rajan. It looks like the two were allegedly seeing each other some years ago but broke off as couples. Nonetheless, they remain to be good pals.

Recently, a clip started doing rounds on Instagram where we can see Akshat Rajan and Janhvi Kapoor heaping hugs and kisses on one another. While she looks tremendous in a white dress, her sister Khushi Kapoor is donning a pantsuit.

Check out the video below:

It seems Akshat and Janhvi ceased their rumoured relationship when rumours of her dating Ishaan Khatter started spreading during Dhadak.

Talking about Akshat Rajan, he is the successor of one of India’s top civil engineering corporations.

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, she was last seen in the movie, Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl and was showered with a lot of love for her performance. Janhvi has now completed her work on Good Luck Jerry which is created by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

Janhvi’s film Roohi got many diverse reviews from everyone. The actress was deemed to be a part of Takht but that film has been postponed as of now. She also has Mili in her hand. It is the remake of Helen.

