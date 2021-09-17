Advertisement

It’s raining sequels and part twos on Indian Television. While shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and others have already hit our screens, we now hear another is in the making. As per reports, the Ragini Khanna and Jay Soni-led Sasural Genda Phool are all set for season 2.

Reports coming in from sources close to this production reveal that the makers are working on an interesting storyline and are eager to get the original cast – including Ragini, Jay, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Sooraj Thapar on board. Read on for more.

As reported by ETimes, a source close to the development of Sasural Genda Phool said, “Yes, the makers are working on an interesting story for the new season. We hope to recreate the magic and strike a chord with the audience all over again. We are expecting everyone to sign on the dotted line soon. As soon as that’s done, the show is expected to go on floors by the end of this month.”

While the report states that Jay Soni and other cast members have given a go-ahead for Sasural Genda Phool season 2, the makers are still to hear something positive from the show’s lead actress Ragini Khanna. The reported states that the deal is said to have some monetary differences.

Talking about the same, the report further adds, “We are still in talks with Ragini Khanna and hope that things work out with her. A show like SGP can’t be envisioned without the original cast members. We have retained the entire unit to work on the second season. However, if the deal still fails to materialize, we have an option of showing her character dead on the show. The story will move forward from that point.”

Talking about Sasural Genda Phool, the show aired from March 1, 2010, to April 21, 2012. Set in Old Delhi, the story was of a rich girl, Suhana, getting married into a middle-class joint family. It was directed by Ravi Ojha and Rakesh Kumar.

