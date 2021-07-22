Advertisement

The on-screen mother and son, Ishwari and Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, are often appreciated for the relatable moments they create in the show. Actors Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh, who play the respective characters, say their on-screen chemistry is born from the fact that they share similar ideologies about a “perfect family”.

While Supriya feels every family is perfect in its own imperfect way, Shaheer believes every family has their own unique way of expressing themselves. Read on to know all the stars had to say below.

Supriya Pilgaonkar feels a family is a unit where each member has his or her own ideologies and beliefs. Saying that every family is perfect in its own imperfect way, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress said, “Family members may or may not agree on everything but, love, trust and respect is what binds them together and brings them closer. That to me is a perfect family. I personally like the way the story is told in the show because it beautifully highlights the imperfections and the insecurities of the characters making it very relatable. None of our characters are perfect and that’s probably the reason why people can relate so much to it.”

Shaheer Sheikh, who is all set to expand his family, says every family has their own unique way of expressing themselves — be it individually or collectively. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor said, “But mutual respect and trust is something that I personally feel should never be compromised on. That makes a family perfect no matter how imperfect the individuals are.”

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

