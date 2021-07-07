The show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani airs from July 12, and the cast members have noted how on-screen relationships have changed with time on the show.

This show features Shaheer Sheikh as Dev, Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi and Supriya Pilgaonkar as Dev’s mother Ishwari, and will air its third season.

Talking about Sonakshi and Dev’s relationship as husband and wife, Erica Fernandes said: “Earlier we were portrayed as lovers, then husband wife and now parents. So, there are a lot of transformations. With time, we have become more mature.”

Shaheer Sheikh added: “Dev as a character learnt a lot of new equations in relationships and how to maintain a balance in life. Now, in the show, you will see we can handle the situation better.”

Supriya who plays the role of mother-in-law spoke about her role in the third season, as well as the chemistry she shares with Erica as Sonakshi.

“Well, Ishwari as Dev’s mother has been shown as loving and caring towards her son. So, despite all the differences with Sonakshi, she accepts her as his wife but still there is a generation gap and complexities between them. So, viewers will see the typical saas-bahu nok-jhok. And I think without all this there would be no drama and thus no anticipation,” said Supriya.

On how this season is going to be different from the last two, Shaheer Sheikh said: “People will now see the evolution of the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi after 10 years of togetherness. Earlier, it was shown how, by staying together, they became each other’s habit but how the dynamics have changed and the challenges they are going to face in their relationship. So, it is more complex now.”

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is an attempt to bring the realistic picture of a modern-day family where both parents are working and how they manage to maintain a balance between family and work.

Supriya explained: “I think this show is very realistic in terms of depicting the relationship between mother and son as well as husband and wife.”

Both Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh said they still loves their characters. Erica said: “I know actors love to explore more, and so do I, but this role is very much close to my heart and I can play it again and again as it has many shades that makes it new every time.”

“It was 2016 when we shot for the first season and as an actor the journey has been satisfying till now. We are back again in 2021 with the same zeal and enthusiasm. Frankly speaking, everything feels the same. Our bond as a team has not changed yet. During the breaks and post shoot, we really enjoyed having chai together and reminiscing about the good old days. It is a great feeling!” Supriya said.

Every season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has come up with twists and turns and this time, too, fans can expect the same.

“In married life, things take a lot of turns with time between the couple. Marriage is not just about creating a bond between the two people, but it is more than that – (it is about) building a relationship with the entire family, and this is not easy,” says Yash Patnaik, producer of the show.

“As the second season was brought following public demand, I am sure the audience have reacted quite well with it and this ‘nayi kahani’ with a new narrative will be liked by them again,” said Ashish Golwalkar, Head (Content), Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

