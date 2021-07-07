Indian Idol 12 contestants have been targeted most in the history of the reality show. Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya to Mohd Danish, all of these contestants have faced trolling at a very early age in their career. Another participant Ashish Kulkarni is now opening about the entire controversy revolving around the show. Read on for details!

For the unversed, Indian Idol 12 has received massive trolls over its sob stories. Many ex-members like Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Sunidhi Chauhan amongst others also exposed the show. In addition to it all, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and others were being criticized for their singing style.

Another contestant Ashish Kulkarni has now opened up on the entire row. The Indian Idol 12 Top 7 contestant said, “As an artist we all are inherently very emotional and we are because and for the audience. Hum audience ke wajah se and unke liye hain… so when we sing a song and there is negative feedback, we take it as genuine feedback. Everybody has grown to a point where we take it very positively. Everybody who has been trolled has taken the comments positively and I think people are just sharing their opinions and there’s nothing wrong in it. We work on the negative feedback. People who don’t like us are going to be showered with so much love from our end that maybe they will start loving us. Audience is Maa Baap and their verdict is final.”

Ashish Kulkarni also opened up about the Amit Kumar row.

“When a guru says a few things to his students it is always for their betterment. We always take it as a suggestion for our improvement. Me or other contestants never feel bad. We feel ‘oh! so today we have got to learn something from Javed Akhtar sir’ I am not saying he said anything negative. I am just giving an example here. We all bond so well that we don’t get anyone affected,” he shared.

