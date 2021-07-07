Actress Esha Deol will make her digital debut in the Ajay Devgn starrer series “Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness”. The series re imagines the globally successful British series “Luther”.

“I look forward to working with Ajay Devgn after a long time. He has been a fantastic co-star to me in many films. As an actor, I believe in working on projects that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well. This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before. With the resounding success of the OTT space, I am charged up for my digital debut with this one,” Esha told IANS.

Esha Deol was last seen in the 2019 short film “Cakewalk”. She has earlier worked with Ajay in films such as “Main Aisa Hi Hoon”, “LOC Kargil” and “Yuva”.

“With Esha Deol Takhtani joining the star cast of ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, we are certain that her presence will take the series a notch higher and add more spark to the story. Building on the long-standing relationship with Disney+ Hotstar VIP, we are looking forward to the creation of this remarkable series,” said Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, producers of the Hotstar Specials series in association with BBC Studios India.

