Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has been in the works for a while now. The news was made official by Ankita Lokhande herself a while back. While it has been confirmed that the actress is reviving her role and so is Usha Nadkarni, many wondered who will play Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manav now. Shaheer Sheikh has now officially been confirmed and below are all the details you need!

For a while now, there had been reports that Shaheer will replace SSR in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The actor is amongst the rare actors who could do justice to Sushant’s portrayal and seemed like the perfect replacement.

Casting director Adityoa Suranna has now confirmed the casting. In a conversation with Zoom Digital, he shared, “Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai (all of us have a benchmark).”

Adityoa Suranna continued, “It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana’s part, Usha ma’am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well.”

Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav is irreplaceable but it will be interesting to see how Shaheer Sheikh gets into the skin of the character!

