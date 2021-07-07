Indians have woke up to the heartbreaking news of Dilip Kumar’s death. The legendary Bollywood actor (98) was suffering from prolonged illness and was under the supervision of doctors. For the last couple of months, the actor was in a critical condition.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital in Khar. He was admitted due to age-related issues. He was dealing with breathlessness, after which he was discharged during the last week. Just a few minutes back, Dilip Saab’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui shared the heartbreaking news of the legendary actor passing away. He shared it through Dilip Saab’s official Twitter handle.

Farooqui shared, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui.”

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Yesterday, Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu had shared that Dilip Saab is recovering and to return home soon. Sharing on Twitter, she wrote, “We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan,” as per the tweet from Dilip Saab’s official handle.

Dilip Kumar, whose legend needs no introduction, was well known for his highly influential and unprecedented work in Bollywood. He was well known for his films like Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, Devdas and many more. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke award for his unforgettable contribution to Indian cinema.

May Dilip Saab’s soul rest in peace!

