Sonu Nigam has been quite vocal about political situations in the country, lately. There have been rumours that the veteran playback singer is in touch with BJP leaders. However, no concrete reports on it came to the lights. Now, as Sonu has invested a big amount in a political tech company, the rumours are back in full force.

It’s learned that Sonu has invested in Buffering Media owned by Amit B Wadhwani, the company which provides services and research data to political leaders. The company is in touch with over 50 key political figures across India. Reportedly, Sonu has invested 6 crores in the company. The singer says that it’s sheer out of his excitement for the technology and there’s nothing else.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Nigam said, “The media has been focusing on news, more from an entertainment aspect. I do not have any political ambitions neither am I joining any political party. I appreciate the reach of technology and hence have only invested in this tech company that amplifies political personalities.”

The owner of Buffering Media, Amit B Wadhwani confirmed receiving an amount from Sonu. He said, “We confirm to have received investments from Sonu Nigam ji and Arvog Ventures India in June 2021. The fresh round of funds will be utilized to onboard the next set of 75 political leaders, beefing up technology and strengthening the research teams across Mumbai and Delhi.”

With the growing demand for technology in politics, the company is said to flourish big-time in the future. The company aims to take its revenue to 800 crores by 2023. The major source of income is said to be election campaigning.

With such a choice of investment, it will be interesting to see if Sonu Nigam tries his hand at politics by actually entering it.

