Hate for Indian idol 12 seems to be growing stronger each day. The singing reality show has been targeted multiple times now over its sob stories and fake romantic angles. Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Narayan amongst others have faced the wrath too along with the contestants. The latest target is Javed Akhtar and it is all happening because of his praises for Shanmukhapriya.

We informed you yesterday about how netizens have been upset with Shanmukhapriya’s singing talent. While it is yodeling that sets her apart from the rest, viewers feel that she’s mostly shouting. She recently sang Helen’s iconic song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu but was trolled over ‘spoiling’ the song.

During the last weekend episode of Indian Idol 12, we saw Javed Akhtar give a pep talk to the contestant. He was heard telling Shanmukhapriya, “How do people react to your performance on social media. I think you should be criticized a lot? Do they talk nasty about you, they do right? They should do it. Because if a girl as smart, as confident and competent as you comes on stage, people from India will never appreciate her. They get insecure. They prefer girls who are underconfident and are not sure of their decisions. But you on the other hand feel nobody else can perform better than me. And I feel this is one of your bad qualities (he said in a sarcastic way).”

Ever since trolls have taken over Twitter and accused Javed Akhtar of faking his praises for the Indian Idol 12 contestant.

A netizen tweeted, “#ShanmukhaPriya shocked to see that sir #JavedAkhtar is also sold by #IndianIdol2021 and promoting singers who can’t sing. Anyways just a request to this pathetic singer please don’t butcher classic famous songs, `dil dharak ne do` types songs suits you. Thank you.”

Another wrote, “Imagine if #JavedAkhtar passed a similar judgement about females the hell would break loose. #ShanmukhaPriya is a Murderer of songs and it’s not about she being a girl her age. It’s just that she lacks talent and our ears bleed listening to her. @MensDayOutIndia @DeepikaBhardwaj.”

A user tweeted, “@Javedakhtarjadu sahab, apko paise dekar invite kia gya #indianidol12 mein to kya apko kuch bhi bolne ka or kisi k ego pr sawal uthane ka license mil gya?? Instead of improving #ShanMukhPriya usko galat appraisal dena is #notfair #JavedAkhtarSpecial #JavedAkhtar.”

Shouting no voice quality,only same type of songs lost interest in #IndianIdol2021 #ShanMukhPriya

Band kardiya tv par sar dard start hogya — anu agrawal (@anuagrawal1) June 26, 2021

