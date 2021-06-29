Expect the unexpected from Rakhi Sawant. The Bigg Boss 14 challenger is sure to leave you baffled with most of her controversial statement. Whether it is her take on Abhinav Shukla, Salman Khan or KRK – the actress is unapologetic about her opinions. She has now revealed that she’s ready to embrace motherhood. Read on for all the details.

It was back in mid-2019, Rakhi created a lot of noise over her marriage with a mystery man. One could see his hands in the viral image from the mandap but not his face. She later revealed that her husband is an NRI businessman and his name is Ritesh. Many to date believe that it is nothing but another publicity stunt by the Main Hoon Na actress.

Rakhi Sawant is now 42-year-old and ready to embrace motherhood. The actress told Bollywood Life, “Yes, I want to become a mother. Ab time ho gaya hai. Since I have my eggs frozen, I can also work. Agar mere husband aate hain to accha hai warna in future, koi to decision mujhe lena hi padega.”

Rakhi Sawant also expressed her wish to enter Bigg Boss 15 with Ritesh. She added, “I want ki mera husband jaye. He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want Salman Khan and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn’t leave his wife like this after getting married. Mujhe lagta hai ki woh Bigg Boss House me jaakar sudhar payenge. Insaan ka sara temperament Bigg Boss house mein neeche aa jaata hai.”

It was during Bigg Boss 14 too that Ritesh began giving text interviews to media and said he’s ready to reveal his identity if BB makers call him in the show. However, that didn’t really work out!

