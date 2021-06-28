Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media on Sunday to share a happy memory from the month of February, when she was pregnant with her son Devyaan.

Shreya shared a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen bathing in a swimming pool.

“A happy moment. This was in February when I was floating in this pool and Devyaan was floating in me,” the singer captioned.

Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya were blessed with their first child Devyaan on May 22.

The 37-year-old singer took her first dose of the Covid vaccine earlier this month and encouraged nursing mothers to also get their dose.

Shreya had written in an Instagram post: “While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It’s absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine.”

Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on Wednesday to introduce her newborn son to the world. Shreya, who has named her son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, also shared his first photograph.

The singer shared the image on Instagram where she can be seen holding her son in her arms and staring at him while husband Shiladitya keeps his left hand below the child’s head and smiles at him.

Alongside the photo, Shreya wrote: “Introducing — ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’

“He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream. @shiladitya and me are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life.”

On May 22, Shreya had shared the news of her son’s birth via an Instagram post. The singer wrote: “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

