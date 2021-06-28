Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is giving us some serious Monday motivation. The actor took to social media recently and shared a black and white workout picture. Scroll below to have a look at it.

Vicky posted a picture on his Instagram story, where he is seen sitting on a bench. He’s dressed in a sleeveless hoodie paired with shorts.

Vicky Kaushal is looking down and in the background a stack of dumbbells can be seen.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of he is learning Ginga Capoeira from his trainer. Alongside the video, Vicky wrote, “Rise and learn. #Ginga #Capoeira #6am@mustafa_thebull_ahmed.” For those who do not know, Ginga Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines dance, music and acrobatics.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled “Sam Bahadur”. He will also be seen playing the titular role in Shoojit Sircar’s biopic of Udham Singh, titled “Sardar Usham Singh”. His other upcoming film is the comedy-drama “Mr Lele”.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal made the headlines when memes surrounding his and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured relationship made the news. The hashtags #KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal started trending on Twitter after memes featuring the two actors started doing the rounds, with fans talking about their rumoured relationship. While some of the memes were hilarious, some were romantic.

