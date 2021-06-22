It would be like a dream come true for all the fans to see Jasmin Bhasin starring opposite Vicky Kaushal in a Netflix show, isn’t it? But as much as we want it to be true, unfortunately, it isn’t. Aly Goni recently called exposed a fake casting call and warned his fans against it. This proves that not only does he love Jasmin, but he is also very protective of her.

Advertisement

Jasmin and Aly have become one of the most loved couples on TV. Especially after their stint on Bigg Boss, they have become the centre of attraction for all the fans. Their love and fondness for each other have been growing with each passing day, and his recent story on Instagram proves that he is a protective partner too. Keep scrolling further to know more about the fake casting call featuring his lady love and Bollywood actor Vicky.

Advertisement

As per Aly Goni’s recent story on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin has apparently bagged a Netflix show opposite Vicky Kaushal. But it is fake, and Aly has warned all his fans to beware of casting calls like this. As per the casting call poster, which is doing rounds on social media, the Naagin actress and the Sanju actor have been roped in for Netflix’s upcoming web show, and they are looking for young girls and boys to be a part of the same.

Taking to his Instagram story, Aly Goni called out on the fake casting call and shared the screenshot of the poster. He asked his fans and followers to not fall prey to such frauds. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant captioned the post as, “Fake. Guys Be Aware from These Kinds of Frauds.” Check out the story below:

Now, this is indeed scary! Putting the name of two popular actors to lure young aspiring actors is not cool at all.

Anyway, whoever thought of having Jasmin Bhasin and Vicky Kaushal as a pair together must be really creative. We are sure fans wouldn’t mind this fresh pairing to be cast in a project soon.

Must Read: Shekhar Ravjiani Slams The Remix Trend & Calls Them ‘Unimaginative & Hastily Put Together Numbers’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube